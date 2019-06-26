Rye restaurant takes home two top awards at national contest

A restaurant in Rye has won two national awards.

The Devil in Rye, in High Street, was one of a number of winners at this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards.

It won the Best Restaurant and Chef of the Year awards and was presented with the accolades at an awards ceremony, which took place at the Manchester Hilton on Sunday (June 23).

Emma Biswal owns The Devil in Rye with her husband Dev.

She said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to receive such prestigious national awards.

“We think they endorse and recognise our dedication to provide our customers with outstanding food and service. The Devil in Rye is unique in its choice of ingredients and style of cuisine. Our menus feature an exotic take on British classics such as high tea and Sunday roasts.

“Our aim is to put the picturesque town of Rye on the culinary map of the South East.

“We are a destination restaurant and people travel to us to enjoy our food.”

Dev was named Asian Chef of the Year at the awards.

He said: “It’s very humbling to receive such an honour, when there are now so many top Indian chefs creating wonderful dishes in the UK.

“It’s great testimony to the dedication to my talented teams, who work tirelessly to achieve consistent high standards and create such exceptional culinary experiences.”

The awards evening was hosted by BBC TV news anchor, Samantha Simmonds and supported by the Manchester-based British-Asian actor and comedian Mani Liaqat.

More than 500 leading restaurateurs, chefs, food writers and VIP guests attended the event.

More than 100,000 public votes determined the shortlist of the nation’s favourite Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai and Vietnamese restaurants and takeaways.

