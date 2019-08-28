Rye shop ready to reopen after devastating fire

A women’s fashion store in Rye is set to reopen this weekend after the devastating fire at The George hotel forced it to close.

Madison’s, a newly-opened clothing shop on the High Street, was severely affected by water and smoke damage as a result of the fire at The George, just two doors down, on Saturday, July 20.

The incident totally ruined all the shop’s stock, which devastated owners Max Hutton and Siobhan Keppler.

Siobhan said: “We have always wanted a shop in Rye, it’s such a beautiful town. So it was a dream come true when we secured the small shop at 96 High Street back in April.”

Siobhan added: “Our main concern was that no one was injured by the fire and thank goodness everyone was safe, but once we realised the extent of the damage to our shop, we were absolutely heartbroken.

“We are very passionate about small businesses succeeding and keeping shoppers on the High Street and not online, so it has been very difficult being shut for so long, and during what would have been our busiest period over the summer holidays.

“The local support and well-wishes have been overwhelming and our staff have also been so very supportive and understanding during this difficult time. So we are very pleased to be reopening with our new Autumn ranges on Saturday, August 31 at 10am.

“We hope the local people of Rye will turn out to celebrate the reopening of our lovely little shop. We would also like to wish the owners and staff of The George all the best and we are looking forward to seeing it back open as soon as possible.”