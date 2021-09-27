Sabina Nessa: Man arrested in Eastbourne in connection with woman’s murder
A man has been arrested in Eastbourne in connection with the murder of Sabina Nessa in London.
Metropolitan Police officers were originally called at 5.32pm on Saturday, September 18 after the body of Sabina Nessa was discovered near a community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, London.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 3.00am on Sunday, September 26, at an address in East Sussex. He has been taken into police custody.”
Photos show police at the back of Terminus Road in Eastbourne.
Detective chief inspector Neil John, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said, “Sabina’s family have been informed of this significant development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.”