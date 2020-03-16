Search for missing Hastings teenager

Police are searching for teenager Alfie Clark who is missing from his home in Hastings.

The 17-year-old was last seen in Park View at 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 15).

Alfie Clark. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200316-104227001

PC Liam Hunt said: “We and Alfie’s family are extremely concerned for him.

“An extensive search has taken place overnight for him and we would like to hear from anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts.”

Alfie is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black coat and black trainers.

If you see Alfie, please call 999.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1223 of 15/03.