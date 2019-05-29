Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080701001

See pictures from Battle’s colourful Medieval Fair

Crowds enjoyed colourful bank holiday fun at Battle on Monday when the town held its Medieval Festival

From knights in shining armour to jesters and colourful Maypole dancers, the family-friendly event created an eye-catching spectacle on the Abbey Green, with the historic Battle Abbey as a back-drop.

Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080812001
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080812001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080651001
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080651001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080641001
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080641001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080630001
Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190528-080630001
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10