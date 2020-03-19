See pictures of operation to install giant West Hill Lift wheel at Hastings

A delicate operation to drop a giant wheel into place at the West Hill Lift went ahead as planned this morning (Thursday March 19).

The 127-year-old funicular railway, connecting George Street to the top of the West Hill, has been closed since last July due to a mechanical fault. It is hoped it will be open in time for Easter. Justin Lycett and Kevin Boorman captured these inages of the installation.

Wheel replacement for the West Hill funicular railway being delivered. SUS-200319-103145001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

