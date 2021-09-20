See video of mackerel chasing their whitebait prey on to the beach at St Leonards
This video shows whitebait leaping from the water in a bid to escape mackerel hunting for food.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:42 am
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:26 am
The footage was taken at 12.30pm on Sunday (September 19) opposite the Azur in St Leonards.
There were similar scenes in Eastbourne last week when hundreds of the small fish were found on the beach near Western Lawns.
An Environment Agency spokesman said its fisheries team had investigated and added: “They believe that it has been caused by mackerel herding whitebait for food. The whitebait ended up on the beach in an attempt to escape the mackerel”.