Self-isolation: Why it’s not all bad news

Good news for people who are having to self-isolate because of the caronavirus - you could end up saving money.

That’s according to experts at the financial website The Money Pig.

They say that those having to stay at home will have fewer expenses such as paying for petrol or other transport costs and less opportunities to buy goods on impulse when out and about.

They looked at the cost of buying in three meals a day for 30 days along with household goods, drinks, snacks and other essentials.

Factoring in breakfast at an average of £1 a day, lunch at £2 and dinner at just £3 a day, the experts said it would be possible to survive on just £180 for the month.

When a few extras are added such as snacks, weekend drinks and household essentials such as toothpaste and toilet paper the total came to £265 – giving a daily budget of £8.83 per person to live, eat and drink well.

A spokesman for The Money Pig said: “Many households are currently considering battening down the hatches and staying home over the coming weeks.

“While isolating against a virus isn’t something any of us would choose to do, it is likely to result in considerable cash savings for many people.

“Planning ahead always helps when it comes to saving cash and the current situation will mean millions of people are doing just that.”

He added: “Of course many people will want to compensate themselves for not going out by stocking up on treats but even then they should still be saving money with less temptation for impulse purchase and no costs of travel or commuting.”

Example meals (cost per person), according to The Money Pig:

Breakfast of cornflakes and UHT milk, one slice of toast, jam, tea.

1kg box of Kellogg’s cornflakes £3 at Asda. Will last for 33 servings at 9p a day.

UHT milk 2 multipacks of six litres each = 12 litres total for month = £8.50 at Tesco or 28p a day.

Bread: one loaf a week at £1 a loaf = £4 for month or 13p per day for three slices.

Jam: two jars of Tesco strawberry jam = £1.50 or 5p a day.

Tea: PG Tips 240 bags at £3.79 at Tesco = 13p a day or 1.6p per cup.

Total cost of meal = 57p.

Lunch:

Tinned tuna sandwiches with sweetcorn and mayo.

Bread as above. There still two slices left in daily ration.

Tuna: 2 packs of 8 tins at £6 each from Tesco = £12 for 16 tins = 75p per tin.

Sweetcorn: Frozen 1kg pack £1.49 at Tesco. 15 servings at 10p each.

Mayo: £3 for 800g jar at Sainsburys gives approx. 50 servings at 6p each.

Total cost of meal: 91p.

Dinner:

Spaghetti Bolognese and garlic bread.

Frozen mince £1kg from Tesco £4. Gives eight servings. Cost per serving = 50p.

Tesco own brand Bolognese sauce 500g 64p.

Pack of 2 garlic baguettes £1.65 Sainsbury’s = 82.5p per baguette or 41p per serving.

Total cost of meal = £1.55

Total for day = £3.03 (well under daily budget of £8.83).