Selfish parking blocks ambulance responding to seriously ill person in Camber

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) crew was responding to the incident on Sunday (July 18).

However, due to ‘selfish parking’, SECAmb said it took the paramedics twice as long to reach the patient.

A SECAmb spokesman said popular coastal areas, including Camber, often present problems for emergency crews due to inconsiderate parking from the large number of people visiting the beaches during the hot weather.

Paramedics spent twice as long getting to a seriously ill patient in Camber due to selfish parking. Picture: South East Coast Ambulance Service SUS-210720-150836001

SECAmb said: “Selfish parking seriously impacts our ability to reach some patients quickly, especially in popular coastal areas.

“On Sunday it took this crew twice as long to reach a seriously ill patient at Camber. Please park sensibly.”

Over the weekend, which saw temperatures closing in on 30 degrees, roads leading to and from Camber Sands saw severe delays with reports of ‘stop-start’ traffic on the Camber Road and Lydd Road both ways between Folkestone Road and Broomhill.