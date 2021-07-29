Sewage main bursts in St Leonards

Southern Water were sent to the burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way, on Wednesday night (July 28).

Teams remain at the site today and the area has been closed off.

There has been a constant chain of tankers filling up and leaving the site today (Thursday, July 29).

Beach hut owners who may be directly affected by the flooding are due to be contacted by Southern Water.

Southern Water said: “We are continuing to work hard in the area of Bulverhythe Beach, Hastings, on a burst sewer main. Overnight we excavated the area, made it safe for workers to enter, located the burst and identified cause as leaking collar (where two pipes join). At first light we carried out an initial litter pick of debris and washing of the area and beach huts affected – a secondary crew is due on site today to carry out further thorough clean-up – we will work with the beach hut owners to ensure they are able to enjoy their huts once more.

“We also continue to work with Hastings Borough Council and the Environment Agency on the incident to minimise impact to locals, visitors and the environment.

“Unfortunately due to the location we cannot set up a temporary bypass of the sewer line. In order to maintain wastewater services, so that local properties can continue to use their kitchen and bathroom facilities as normal, tankers will be required to maintain flow and prevent flooding. We aim to minimise impact but apologise for any noise or extra traffic they may cause while undertaking this crucial support function.

“A small section of the cycle path will remain closed for tanker access but we are liaising with the Council to try and identify and implement a diversion if possible.

“Our customer team are heading to the area now to chat to anyone with further questions – we will update on time and location as soon as possible.”

Hastings Borough Council confirmed it had been made aware of the incident.

A spokesman said: “Hastings Borough Council is working with Southern Water and Environment Agency following the burst sewage main under the cycle path at Bulverhythe yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 28 July). Council officers attended yesterday evening and again early this morning.

“Southern Water has advised that the work may continue over the weekend, and this will restrict vehicular access to many of the ‘West of Haven’ beach huts. It will also mean that Cinque Ports Way is likely to be congested, and the council is asking visitors to the area to park sensibly, and not obstruct access to Southern Water’s work site.

“Southern Water is contacting the beach hut owners who may be directly affected by flooding.”

