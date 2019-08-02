Showtime! Stars of the stage inspire Battle scarecrow creations
It’s that time of year again – Battle Festival of Arts & Music presents the 11th Scarecrow Festival, this year with a theme of ‘Showtime – The World of Theatre and Musicals’.
The scarecrows will be on display until Sunday, August 4. Leaflets to follow the trail, and to cast your vote, can be picked up from Crafty Norman, Battle Town Council and Battle Museum. There are also leaflet dispensers among the scarecrows. The winners for best Business, Community, Junior Community and Individual, entry, together with the People’s Choice and Best in Show, will be presented on Abbey Green on Friday, August 2 at 3pm.