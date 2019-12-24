Sidley sports field development refusal upheld by Planning Inspectorate

An appeal by developers against refusal for permission to build more than 50 homes on a disused playing field has been dismissed.

Applicants wanted to build up to 54 houses on part of Sidley Sports Ground in Glovers Lane.

Rother District Council (RDC) refused planning permission last May.

Developers said at the time the development would provide a new high-quality playing pitch to replace the existing, disused grounds as part of its design.

Beaulieu Homes (Southern) Ltd then went to appeal with HM Planning Inspectorate revealing its decision on December 17.

Inspector David Murray, in his report, said: “While the principle of new residential development is generally acceptable in the built up area of Bexhill, the proposal for a mixed development of up to 54 houses and a re-sited pitch, and ancillary development as specified, would conflict with the allocation set out in the Development and Site Allocations Local Plan (DaSA). From the evidence given by local people and my observations at the site visit, I am satisfied that before it closed there was a significant community use of the facilities at the ground.

“Overall, I find the benefits of the scheme and the contribution to housing land supply that would arise with the housing element in the proposed scheme, and the other benefits, are not so great that they outweigh the adverse impacts and the clear conflict with the terms of the development plan.”

After planning permission was refused last May, Bexhill Labour Party wrote to RDC urging the authority to compulsory purchase Sidley Sports Ground, also known as Gullivers.

Cllr Sam Coleman, who represents Sidley on Rother District Council, said: “I am really pleased to hear that the appeal was dismissed. In my opinion this application was not suitable for this site and I hope that following this decision, the land owner will engage positively with the council, Heart of Sidley, local clubs and residents who want to see the land put back to its original use as a sports and social facility.

“I acknowledge the need for more housing, especially affordable and social housing and that is why the council are taking steps to increase the number of properties being built including setting up our own housing company.”

