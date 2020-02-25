Special event to honour Hastings lifeboat for her role in the Dunkirk evacuation

A special dinner will take place in March to honour the Hastings lifeboat which rescued stranded troops from the war-torn Dunkirk beaches.

The Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat, which is on permanent display in Hastings Old Town, earned the name The Ghost of Dunkirk, for emerging from the mist to pick up troops.

The moving of the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat to its final resting place on the corner of Harold Road/Old London Road. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-190406-120215001

The 80th anniversary of the dramatic evacuation takes place in May this year.

A sit-down carvery dinner has been planned for Sunday March 15, 7pm at East Hastings Sea Angling Club, next to the lifeboat station.

It will be followed by music, entertainment and talks about Operation Dynamo - codename of the Royal Navy mission to rescue the British Expeditionary Force.

Dee Day White, along with Tush Hamilton, played a key role in bringing the lifeboat back to Hastings, after discovering her in a boatyard in France.

He said: “The effort put in at Dunkirk by the Hastings Lifeboat Cyril and Lilian Bishop is well known to historians but not always to the general public.

“If you are interested in this true account of your lifeboat - The Ghost of Dunkirk - please come along and enjoy this event.

“There will be fund-raising during the evening for this historic Dunkirk veteran and the Hastings Mayor will be attending. It will be a good evening with good food, music and some history, all for just £10 a head.”

Tickets are available from Dee Day on 077008 or Tush on 07546 461302.

Dee Day added: “We are limited to 100 tickets and these events always sell out so hurry.”

