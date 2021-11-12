Special event to launch new Hastings business directory
Local social media personality and podcaster John C is holding a special networking event to launch a new local online business directory - www.thingstodoinhastings.co.uk.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:30 am
It takes place at the Black Market in George Street on Tuesday November 16 from 6.30pm - 9.30pm.
Guest speaker is film actor, choreographer and Things To Do company founder Paul Nash.
There will also be a Karaoke session. Tickets for the event are £10 each and are available by ringing 07943 875266 or 07940 701204.
The event is sponsored by the Dug Out Cafe.
See also: Hastings seafront landmark disappears