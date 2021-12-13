Spectacular Bexhill laser light show in pictures

Thousands of people gathered to enjoy the free show that was organised by Bexhill Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the De la Warr.

The show ran across two evenings on December 8 and 9 and raised more than £1,000 for the Bexhill Lions charity.

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce said the show attracted around 8,000 people.

Ed Frith, the events director for the De La Warr Pavilion, said: “The turnout has been tremendous, it was great to see so many people of all ages enjoying a great evening out.

“We also sold out our Stickman Children’s shows in the afternoons, it’s always really satisfying when we can work with the Chamber of Commerce and sponsors to make an event like this free for everyone.”

The shows were designed by South East Laser Design, a Bexhill company, which specialises in laser and light shows for the nightclub, advertising and promotions industries.

Allan Carter, of SE Design, created two different shows that used a variety of both projected beam lasers and video montages to bring a unique festive atmosphere to Bexhill.

There was thanks given to the NHS and key workers, as well as a very poignant moment in the later shows where thousands of people lit up their camera phones like candles in rememberance of those who could not be there.

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce said many of the restaurants and bars in the town centre had their busiest evenings of the Christmas period so far.

Howard Martin, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce president, said: “The light shows have been an amazing boost to the evening economy of Bexhill but we couldn’t put these events on without the support of our sponsors like Torr Scientific, Box Broadband, Park Holidays and Hastings Direct.”

Graham Sargood, the CEO of Box Broadband, which is setting up a new regional hub in Bexhill, said: “Events like the laser light shows are why we have come to Bexhill because our investment in high speed fibre broadband can also be seen to be supporting the community in so many different ways.”

Both the De La Warr Pavilion and Bexhill Chamber of Commerce said they would like to make the laser light shows an annual event.

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

1. Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065956001 Photo Sales

2. Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065945001 Photo Sales

3. Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065934001 Photo Sales

4. Laser and light show at the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-211213-065914001 Photo Sales