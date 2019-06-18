St Leonards Academy air ambulance: student, 14, recovering after fall at school

A St Leonards Academy student is recovering after slipping from bars and banging her head at school.

Ambulance crews, along with the air ambulance, were called to a medical incident at the school in Edinburgh Road, just after midday on Tuesday (June 18).

Carlie Gordon said her 14-year-old daughter Emily had been playing on the bars when she slipped and banged her head, causing her to have involuntary fits due to the trauma.

Carlie added: “All scans are clear.

“She’s very confused and upset but she’s safe.”

The air ambulance remained on scene for approximately 20 minutes before Emily was taken to hospital by road.

Carlie said she was ‘extremely grateful’ to the staff at The St Leonards Academy and the ambulance service for their involvement in Emily’s care.

She added: “The St Leonards Academy staff were amazing as were the ambulance teams.

“It’s been extremely overwhelming.”

