St Leonards dad with 3 months to live sells off shop’s stock to provide for his family

Steve Philbey outside his shop, Antiques on Sea, in St Leonards at the weekend, where he held a two-day stock clearance to raise money for his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211110-112417001

Steve Philbey, 41, was recently diagnosed with bowel cancer and told he may have just three months left to live.

The dad, who owns Antiques on Sea, in Tower Road, St Leonards, announced the tragic news on the shop’s Instagram page and decided to sell the entire stock in his shop on Saturday (October 9) and Sunday (October 10) in order to raise as much money as possible for his family, as he does not have life insurance.

On his shop’s Instagram page, Steve said: “In May of this year I was diagnosed with bowel cancer after having the op and some chemotherapy I have just been given the horrific news that the cancer has spread and is now terminal, possibly as little as three months to live. My head is a complete mess.”

Steve Philbey, centre, with friends and visitors to his shop in St Leonards. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211110-112428001

Steve’s best friend, Danny Wood, launched a Gofundme page in a bid to raise cash for Steve’s family.

So far more than £86,000 has been raised, just days after the fundraising page was set up.

Danny said: “Steve regrettably does not have any life insurance and is self-employed. His income is the sole income for his family, which is his wife and their three children, who are 12, 10 and six years of age.

“This is an extremely upsetting time for everyone who loves and knows Steve but Steve’s limited time left should be to spend quality time with his family and friends and not worry about money and the future of his family.

“I have known Steve since I was about five years of age. His family lived on the same road as me. I became very close to Steve probably since leaving school. We have been each other’s best man and been on holidays a number of times together.

“I originally set the Gofundme target as £1,000. It’s now on £86,000, which is unbelievable.

“The sale at the weekend went so well. Locals queued on the Saturday for more than an hour but everyone was so nice and patient.

“Some of his customers got emotional as well. He sold about 90 per cent of his stock and the rest will be auctioned off.

“Donations have come across from all over the world, from Canada, America, Thailand, Scotland, Spain and Greece. We have had hundreds of emails of support and it’s been touching.”