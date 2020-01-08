St Leonards gets in on BBC film drama action

Film units working on a new BBC drama series were also shooting in St Leonards using a local kebab outlet as a back drop.

Reader Robert Hall said: “A film crew was parked up in Warrior Square on Tuesday night and was filming in the Kebab Centre in Eversfield Place, which they have mocked up as a fish and chip shop.”

Earlier on Tuesday crews were filming at the Pig’s Paradise bar in White Rock, with the main film units taking over a section of the Pelham Place car park.

The BBC is using Hastings and St Leonards as a location for a new fictional political thriller, called Roadkill, to be aired later this year.

The four-part fictional drama, written by David hare (Collateral, White Crow) sees Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory cast as the Prime Minister and Hugh Laurie as a self-made, charismatic politician Peter Laurence.

The BBC in its promotion for the series, says: “Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

“However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?”

David Hare says: “The casting of Roadkill illustrates the extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble.”

