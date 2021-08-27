St Leonards lifeguards rushed to assist casualties after car ended up on beach

The incident happened at the back of the Marina car park next to the Azur in St Leonards shortly before 2.30pm on Thursday (August 26).

A police spokesman said the two occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Pictures from the scene showed the vehicle lodged in the pebbles on the beach, having been driven through the railings located on the seafront next to the pedestrian and cycle pathway.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council gave a ‘special mention’ to the RNLI lifeguards who, he said, were on the scene almost immediately, as their Marina base is very close to the crash scene.

He said they provided immediate first aid to the casualties until the emergency services arrived.

Emergency services – including paramedics, Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire – arrived at the scene within minutes and the area was cordoned off.

The vehicle was recovered from the beach at about 4.45pm, according to the council, and the promenade was reopened after that.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Marina, St Leonards, at 2.30pm on Thursday (August 26) following reports a car had left the carriageway, collided with railings and ended up on the beach below.

“Emergency services attended, and the two occupants of the vehicle were treated for what appeared to be minor injuries. The vehicle was recovered by 4.50pm.”

Temporary repairs were made to the railings and brickwork, which was damaged during the incident, was also made safe, the council added.

East Sussex Fire said: “We were called at 2.37pm to reports of a road traffic collision on St Leonards seafront.

“A car is on the beach.

“No-one is trapped in the vehicle.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

1. A car has ended up on the beach after crashing through the railings at Marina Car Park, St Leonards. SUS-210826-150955001 Photo Sales

2. Picture: Kevin Boorman SUS-210827-093928001 Photo Sales

3. Picture: Kevin Boorman SUS-210827-093846001 Photo Sales

4. Picture: Kevin Boorman SUS-210827-093917001 Photo Sales