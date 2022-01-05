St Leonards Marine Court residents: ‘No hot water since December 2’

People at Marine Court in St Leonards have contacted the Observer to say all 168 flats in the complex have had no hot water since before Christmas.

They also said some of the building’s lifts have not worked, making it difficult for disabled residents to get to their flats.

Richard Smith, who rents a flat in the Grade II listed building, said: “Since December 12, there has been no hot water in the building, which has 168 flats.

“In June encapsulated asbestos was found disturbed within the basement and hot water calorifier area, so the basement area was sealed off.

“Yesterday (January 4) work commenced to rectify the asbestos issue, which is due to be completed towards the end of February.

“Between the above periods there were two lift inspections due to take place in mid-November 2021, which could not be carried out because of the asbestos issue.

“This has meant from mid-November up until now we have no lift access to A and B blocks. Residents can’t move furniture nor take deliveries due to this.

“There is access to two other lifts in Blocks C and D but the walkway along the rear of the building is definitely not wide enough to move any standard size furniture items. Disabled people are having difficulty reaching their flats in a safe manner.

“We had hot water back on for two days, but then due to a leak in the hot water system it was drained and since then there has been no hot water again.”

Resident Andrew Reasbek said Marine Court had had several gas leaks since the start of last month.

He said the gas was turned off on December 2 and not turned on again until December 17.

But the next day it was switched off again after another leak was discovered.

He said the lifts in A and B Block are expected to be out of action until later this month.