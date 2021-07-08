St Leonards school closes to students after 15 Covid cases reported

St Leonards Academy will be closed to students in years 7, 8, 9 and 10 until Monday, July 19. This does not affect children of critical workers and identified students.

The school said the decision comes into force with ‘immediate effect’ due to 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school community. The school said it is awaiting confirmation of test results for others.

In a letter to parents, principal Jon Francies said: “Due to the current safety procedures in place, this has resulted in large numbers of students being identified as close contacts and having to isolate.

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we can no longer operate onsite provision safely due to the numbers of teaching and support staff who are absent.