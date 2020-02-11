St Leonards takeaway shop makes it as finalist in 2020 British Kebab Awards

A fast food shop in town has made it as a finalist in this year’s British Kebab Awards.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, St Leonards, appears in two categories - Chef of the Year and Just Eat Best Delivery Award.

Last year the shop was given the Best Delivery prize at 2019’s British Kebab Awards and had also been shortlisted for several awards ahead of the contest.

Owner Emin Yalcin said: “We are very humbled to be named finalists again for the British Kebab Awards. Winning last year was one of our greatest achievements to date.

“None of this would have been possible without the support from our customers, councillors and public services. We strive to always do and be better and we have made improvements within Batman Grill over the past year.

“We pride ourselves in high levels of customer satisfaction. When you come into our shop, it doesn’t feel like a normal takeaway. We are friendly people and our customers are like family to us.

“With the support we received last year, anything is possible. So why not? Let’s go for it again.”

The British Kebab Awards are held each year to celebrate kebab restaurants across the UK. They were founded by Ibrahim Dogus, an entrepreneur, restaurateur and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies (CEFTUS), in 2013.

The winners of the awards, sponsored by Just Eat, will be announced at a ceremony next month after a final round of judging by the judges.

Ibrahim Dogus said: “The kebab has firmly established itself as a great British favourite, and this year’s shortlist demonstrates its ever-greater diversity, with a wider range of variations than ever before.

“From twists on the classics, to new vegan varieties, we are proud to celebrate one of the nation’s best loved industries as it continues to grow in new and exciting ways.”

