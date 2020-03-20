St Leonards Tesco staff praised for helping 83-year-old customer

The granddaughter of an 83-year-old man from Battle has thanked the staff at Tesco Extra, in Hollington, for helping him with his shop.

Claire Boorman said her grandad Alan Hayward arrived at the store, in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards, at 7am on Friday (March 20).

However, when Alan went to pick up some toilet rolls he found that there were none left in stock.

Claire said a lady stacking the shelves spotted this, went out the back and returned with two loo rolls for Alan to take home free of charge.

Claire said: "I think it's so kind of them.

"The lady stacking the shelves asked him to wait a moment while she ran out the back. She returned holding two loo rolls and told my grandad to take them for free.

"All the staff had clubbed their money together to help people like my 83-year-old grandad. He was so happy. He wanted everyone to know how kind people are being.

"Big shout out to Tesco in Hollington."