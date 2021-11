The Christmas Sussex Belle, hauled by former LMS Black 5 No 44871, visited the town as part of a special touring trip from London Victoria and back again, via Eastbourne and Hastings, run by The Railway Touring Company.

The train came in via Collington and Bexhill, and left via West St Leonards and Robertsbridge.

Here are the pictures Observer readers sent in - thanks to you all.

1. Christmas Sussex Belle at Hastings railway station. Picture by Kevin Boorman

2. Christmas Sussex Belle at Hastings railway station. Picture by Kevin Boorman

3. Christmas Sussex Belle at Hastings railway station. Picture by Kevin Boorman

4. Christmas Sussex Belle at Hastings railway station. Picture by Kevin Boorman