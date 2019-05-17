Stunning Fairlight Hall to open its gardens this weekend

The beautiful gardens at Fairlight Hall will be opening to the public on Saturday May 18 to raise funds for charity.

This year Fairlight Hall Gardens will hold three open days, allowing visitors to experience the beautiful gardens throughout the seasons.

Head Gardener John Myers says:“It’s going to be fantastic, people will be able to experience the garden more than ever as historically we have only opened once a year. “This year visitors will have the opportunity to see the garden change throughout the year.

“The open gardens will help Fairlight Hall support St Michael’s Hospice, Ore in Bloom, The WRAG Scheme (Work and Retrain As a Gardener Scheme) and Horticultural Learning at Fairlight Hall.”

“This year’s first opening is the Spring Open Garden on Saturday the 18th May. “Visitors will hopefully get to see the Peony border in full bloom.

“Our second opening is in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday 20th July.

“Visitors will be able to enjoy the garden in full bloom.

“The last opening is on Saturday the September 14, with visitors being able to see our Autumn plant display.

Entry on Saturday is just £5 and refreshment, plants and produce will be available on the day.

Fairlight Hall is s a splendid example of a Victorian neo-gothic or ‘picturesque’ mansion. It was designed by architect John Crake (1811-1859). Crake designed a rock-faced, castellated building with octagonal turrets, taking his inspiration from the 14th century Great Gatehouse at neighbouring Battle Abbey.

