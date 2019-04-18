Stunning moon snapped over Hastings

Local photographer Sid Saunders has reached for the moon again with this stunning image take from his garden in Hollington this week.

He said: “It was captured at its waxing gibbous phase with 95 percent illumination through high cloud.

“The set-up I used to capture it was a Nikon P900 and BENBO Kennett tripod.”

There will be a full moon on Friday April 19 with likely clear sky if anyone fancies trying to photograph it.

See also: Hastings man in possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply

See also: Free children’s story telling sessions at Priory Meadow with Petetr Rabbit