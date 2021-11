The Poppy Car, which is situated in the memorial garden on Bexhill seafront, was the idea of former Mayor Cllr Lynn Langlands.

It was stored away during the winter months following last year’s Remembrance services. A special ceremony to mark its return was attended by Bexhill Mayor Paul Plim, Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry.

The Bexhill Remembrance Sunday Parade starts in Devonshire Square at 10.25am and the service at the War Memorial is at 10.40am. Pictures by Derek Canty.

