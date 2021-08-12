Summer holiday fun: Children can enjoy Fairy Woodland Trails at Bexhill

The magical woodland trails have been taking part in various locations in the town.

There are lots of fun things to discover and the trails teach children about the environment and the importance of recycling.

All the scenes of fairy life have been created from donated and re-used objects that would have been discarded.

Bexhill Lions Green Fairy Trail SUS-211208-093154001

The First Green Fairy Trail, on The Downs, was a magical success enjoyed by around 150 children and parents.

Event organiser, Lion Pam Edwards said: “Along the trail the answers to the quizzes were all within the wood and the children were busy hunting these out. The craft table was busy with youngsters painting fairy doors and other items. Families brought picnics and were entertained by Xena Flame and her acrobatic use of hoops.

“The creations have all been made by Lions who hope it will help people think about ways to encourage recycling and raise environmental awareness.”

The trails will be open from 11am to 3pm Monday August 16 at High Woods, Monday August 23 at Gilham Woods and Tuesday August 31 at Penland Wood.

Bexhill Lions Green Fairy Trail SUS-211208-120432001

Pam added “One thing we cannot organise is the weather. So do keep an eye on Bexhill Lions Club Facebook page for any changes to the dates due to bad weather. To join in the fun bring your little ones dressed as fairies or elves if they wish.”

For information on membership or the activities of Bexhill Lions, call Lion Rick on 0345 833 9591 or visit www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or our Facebook page.