Sussex mental health trust praised by inspectors

The trust providing mental health services in Sussex has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors assessed the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust from January 29 to February 28, 2019 and in a report published on June 7, deemed the trust ‘good’ in areas of safety, leadership, effectiveness and responsiveness. It was rated ‘outstanding’ for its care.

CQC visited the trust to check the quality of three core services: mental health crisis services and health-based places of safety, forensic inpatient/secure wards, and wards for older people with mental health problems.

CQC deputy chief inspector of hospitals (and lead for mental health), Dr Paul Lelliott, said: “Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has taken the findings of our previous inspection and worked to drive improvement.

“We found that the trust board and senior leadership team has established clear vision and values at the heart of the organisation and continues to work hard to make sure staff understand how this relates to their daily roles.

“During this inspection we have found examples of good practice in all core services we inspected. In particular we have seen a significant improvement in the quality of care. Services are more flexible and highly personalised to meet patients’ individual needs. I congratulate all concerned on the positive changes made.”

The report stated: “Staff across the trust had become more confident and willing to develop their services, using quality improvement methods. Staff were proud of the areas in which they worked. They felt encouraged and supported by the trust to try out new ideas and improve the experience of people using their services.”

The Sussex Partnership NHS Trust runs Woodlands, in Hastings. Full reports including ratings for all of the provider’s core services are available at http://www.cqc.org.uk/provider/RX2.