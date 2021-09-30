Sussex Police invest in lasers to reconstruct fatal collisions

Sussex Police invest in innovative laser scanners. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210930-172405001

The lasers – Korec Trimble X7s – will enable officers from the Forensic Collision Investigations Unit to piece together crash scenes in fine detail.

Predominantly for roads policing purposes, the equipment can also be used to reconstruct significant incidents and murder investigations.

Sussex and Surrey Police are among the first in the country to secure the state-of-the-art kit, which will replace the old 3D laser scanners brought in about 10 years ago.

Sussex Police invest in innovative laser scanners. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210930-172415001

Detective Chief Inspector Pip Taylor, of Surrey Police and Sussex Police operations, said, “Our investment of this cutting edge technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe on our roads and taking action against those who compromise the safety of themselves and other road users.

“The new equipment will prove invaluable in helping to bring offenders to justice, and providing answers to questions from bereaved families who tragically lose their loved ones in collisions on our roads.”

Inspector Dan Pitcher, head of the Forensic Collision Investigations Unit for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, said, “We only get one chance to capture the evidence required from a scene, and it’s vital that we get it right.

“These scanners offer a far more efficient and effective way of achieving that, and they give us a really detailed picture from a variety of angles of what happened, right down to the minutest detail such as the position of small debris on the road.

“Being able to accurately and reliably collect this data will help us to submit timely reports for the purposes of court cases or inquests, and the new kit will be more cost effective in the long run. It also reduces the strain on other motorists impacted by road closures.”

Police and crime commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne said the laser scanners will help investigators get the best possible overview of collision and crime scenes to ensure the force had the best chance to get justice for victims.