Sussex power cut: Residents warned not to travel as commuters stranded on trains

Sussex travellers have been told not to use trains after a massive power cut wreaked havoc this afternoon (August 9).

Power has now returned to the county and across London, where the outage originated, but many travellers remain stranded on trains.

Identical tweets from rail operators Thameslink and Great Northern said: "The advice this evening remains that you do not travel as we are not able to offer a train service. Where possible you should use alternative routes to complete your journey."

The Gatwick Express service had also been affected, as well as Southern Rail trains.

Many commuters are trapped on trains which have broken down along their journeys.

Homes and traffic lights were also affected as rush hour traffic was badly affected. Network Rail said the outage had been caused by two power surges. Read as the story unfolded here: Massive power cut cripples Sussex trains, homes and transport