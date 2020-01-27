Sussex student saves life of friend

A student saved the life of his friend after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Diabolik Gilbey and Kian Epps were on the way to school when Kian fell ill.

A spokesman for Ark Alexandra Sixth Form in Hastings said: “Diabolik administered emergency lifesaving first aid in the form of CPR. The paramedics who tended to Kian had to administer several defibrillator shocks to restart his heart, stated, without question Diabolik’s actions were paramount in saving his friend’s life.

Kian’s family and the academy cannot thank Diabolik enough and would like to commend him for his courage and bravery in dealing with such a serious incident in a calm manner.”

Kian had the cardiac arrest on December 18.

After Diabolik administered CPR, the school said Kian was initially taken into resus at the Conquest Hospital, then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ITU) before being blue lighted up to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London where he remained until discharge after his operation on New Year’s Eve.

Kian said: “I cannot thank Diabolik enough for saving my life. I would not be here if it was not for him.

“Thank you also to the paramedics and staff at the Conquest Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital who all made it possible for me to not only be able to survive a cardiac arrest but also be able to lead a normal life. I am incredibly grateful.

“Lastly I need to thank my family and friends for all their love and support. I am very lucky.”

Critical care paramedic Tom Strivens said: “The immediate help someone receives is vital in an incident as serious as this.

“I arrived on scene quickly and the help this young man provided was really important. I am really pleased to hear that his friend is doing well and on behalf of the whole ambulance team I wish him all the very best for the future.”