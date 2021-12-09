Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, December 9

Traffic is set to be slow in Bognor Regis this evening, following an accident on Aldwick Road, near The Esplanade.

In Chichester, traffic has been slowed by an accident on the A27 Chichester Bypass. One lane has been blocked, causing disruptions to traffic.

Delays of up to eight minutes have been reported on Fishbourne roundabout, eastbound towards the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Sussex Travel

Heavy traffic has been reported on the Tangmere Roundabout outside Boxgrove due to a stalled vehicle.

Delays of up to five minutes have been reported on the A27 Causeway near Arundel.

Two cars were involved in an accident on the A270- between The Causeway and the Arundel Bypass, leading to delays.

Delays of eight minutes have been reported on the Sompting Bypass, between Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road.

Traffic is slow on the A27 outside Worthing due to a stalled vehicle.

Slow traffic has been reported on Old Shoreham Road, Westbound between Steyning Road and Grinstead Lane.

In Brighton, congestion has been reported around the i360 and the pier.

A stalled vehicle has led to slow traffic on B2123 The Drove.

Delays of up to six minutes have been reported eastbound on the A27, in East Sussex.

Delays of up to six minutes have also been reported between Park Lane and Diamond Drive.

Severe delays of up to 17 minutes are being reported Eastbound between the A27 and the Golden Jubilee roundabout.

Very slow traffic has been reported on the A21 Sedlescombe Road, northbound to New England Lane and southbound from there to John Macadam way.

Very slow traffic has also been reported in the construction area on Uckfield Road, near The Warren, outside Crowborough.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident on West Green Drive, near Crawley Hospital, leading to heavy traffic.