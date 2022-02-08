Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, February 8

Driver in court after lorry tips over on A21 near Battle

One person taken to hospital after collision between lorry and car in St Leonards

Here’s why a four-storey block of St Leonards flats has been allowed on appeal

Drivers warned over new £100 charge at Morrisons petrol pumps

St Leonards: Driver who stopped to help at ‘accident’ suffers slash wounds in attempted robbery

Police: ‘Growing concern’ for 16-year-old boy missing from St Leonards

Hastings: Fire crews dealing with large blaze in town centre - pictures

Bexhill man sentenced for sex offences against three young girls

Driver in court after lorry tips over on A21 near Battle

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Connor Gormley with weather from Megan O'Neill.