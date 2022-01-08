Take a look behind the scenes as one of the biggest regeneration projects in Hastings starts to take shape

Plans involve a mixture of capped rent living and work spaces, which will include a cross-fit gym and brewery, as well as a mezzanine space with 11 shops and work spaces. The Ground Floor will house a cafe, six recording studios and a live room, while there will be 14 offices and co-working studios on the first floor. The second and third floors will have 15 capped rent flats for those struggling to find housing, while there will be a roof terrace and bar on the fourth floor. The project also includes a fully restored frontage, alley exterior and south-facing wall, constructed with sensitive, attractive and sustainable materials. Jay Simpson, of WRNV, gave our photographer Justin Lycett a behind the scenes look.