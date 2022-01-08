Plans involve a mixture of capped rent living and work spaces, which will include a cross-fit gym and brewery, as well as a mezzanine space with 11 shops and work spaces. The Ground Floor will house a cafe, six recording studios and a live room, while there will be 14 offices and co-working studios on the first floor. The second and third floors will have 15 capped rent flats for those struggling to find housing, while there will be a roof terrace and bar on the fourth floor. The project also includes a fully restored frontage, alley exterior and south-facing wall, constructed with sensitive, attractive and sustainable materials. Jay Simpson, of WRNV, gave our photographer Justin Lycett a behind the scenes look.
Take a look behind the scenes as one of the biggest regeneration projects in Hastings starts to take shape
This is looking to be an exciting year for White Rock Neighbourhood Ventures (WRNV). The locally-rooted social enterprise developer’s main project is to transform the old Observer building in Cambridge Road into a beacon of community-led regeneration.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 3:09 pm
