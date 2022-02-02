Take a look inside this rustic St Leonards coach house which is one of the most viewed Hastings area properties

The leafy property, in Carisbrooke Road, is up for auction with a guide price of £140,000.
There is a private driveway leading up to the property and a front garden which offers privacy and area for seating. The Accommodation comprises a double bedroom upstairs with a bathroom. The ground floor is open plan with a lounge area, kitchen and conservatory with many character features.
Viewing can be arranged via Fox and Son estate agents in Hastings.
Have you read? Popular Hastings pub is set to re-open
Page 1 of 5