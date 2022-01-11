Take a look inside this stunning former Victorian bath house which is now a family home with bowling alley and cinema on the market for £1.5 million

The wooden floor stretches across the centre and sits on top of the old bathing pool, which now cleverly provides deep storage area under the main reception room. Accessed via a wooden staircase from the kitchen, this enormous space has potential for another reception space, a child’s snug or playroom. The ambience of the room is created by the enormous glazed roof lantern which stretches the length of the room with roof windows opening upwards with views of the sky and hints of stained glass dotted throughout. There is also a landscaped private terrace.