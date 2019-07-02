Tearful Dee Day White in Hastings Conquest Hospital Radio interview

It turned out to be quite an emotional experience when Hastings Old Town character Dee Day White was interviewed on Conquest Hospital Radio.

Dee Day was special guest of long-standing hospital radio presenter Chris Gentry.

Dee-Day talked about growing up in the Old Town and how he got the name of Dee-Day.

Dee-Day, with John (Tush) Hamilton rescued two old lifeboats and with the help of others brought them to Hastings to be renovated and put on permanent display in the Old Town for all to see.

When Dee-Day started to talk to Chris Gentry about the history of the boats, one a Hastings boat and the other a Eastbourne boat, tissues had to be given to him as the tears started to appear in his eyes.

Dee-Day was born on D Day in 1944 and was christened Dee-Day by his father in honour of all the troops who embarked on the greatest seaborne invasion in history.

Tears flowed as Dee-Day first of all talked about the role of the Hastings Lifeboat named Cyril and Lilian Bishop but also called The Ghost of Dunkirk as she went over to rescue troops stranded on the beaches of Dunkirk.

He also explained that many of his relatives served on the lifeboat, cue for more tears.

Conquest Hospital Radio is a volunteer run radio station broadcasting from the Conquest Hospital to patients and their families across East Sussex, 24 hours a day 7 Days a week.

For more visit www. conquesthospitalradio.co.uk.

