Television programme Hunted looking for East Sussex applicants

Applications for the sixth season of Channel 4’s Hunted, which pits regular people against some of the most skilled hunters on the planet, have been extended and organiser are looking for applicants from across East Sussex.

The hit television series has extended its application deadline to Sunday, March 8, giving residents from all over the county the chance to sign up and find out what it takes to truly disappear in 21st century Britain.

The reality show takes regular people and tasks them with escaping some of the best-equipped man-hunters on the planet. Using their grit, determination and guile, hunters must stay hidden and, towards the end of the 28 day period, make their way to a predetermined finish line.

All the while, the 30-strong team of manhunters, made up of current and former police operatives, use social media, phone records and anonymous tips to track them down. Where previous seasons have given the fugitives a small amount of money and some useful supplies, the reality show’s most recent season started the contestants out on Spike Island, in Bristol, with nothing but the clothes on their back. This season also featured a 78-year-old ex British Army Major hoping to get the slip on his hunters.

Fugitives who survive the hunt and make their way to the finish line will be in with a share of the £100,000 prize money, which will be shared between all the fugitives who successfully evade capture.

