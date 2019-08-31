Tetra Pak billionaire and East Sussex resident dies aged 93

An East Sussex billionaire who made Tetra Pak cartons a household name has died.

The BBC has reported that Hans Rausing from Wadhurst, East Sussex, died aged 93.

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, to the founder of Tetra Pak Ruben Rausing, Hans joined the family business and ran it from 1950 to 1995, when he sold his share in the company to his brother.

In that time, he turned the food packaging company into a household name, revolutionising food packaging with the innovative cartons.

He was also known for philanthropy in his native Sweden but also the UK, which he moved to in the 1980s.

His family's fortune was estimated by Forbes to be £9.8bn at the time of his death.

In a statement to the BBC, his family said: "Our father was an extraordinary man, achieving so many things in his long and distinguished career as entrepreneur and industrialist, and then as a philanthropist supporting multiple charities and foundations.

"We are very proud of that, but most of all we will cherish our fond memories of him as a loving father and devoted family man."