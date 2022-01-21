The Albion in Hastings Old Town serves a range of beers and ciders from the local area SUS-220121-103214001

The Hastings and Rother area pubs which made the 2022 Good Beer Guide

The Good Beer Guide, published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), has a long-standing reputation as the beer lover’s bible.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 21st January 2022, 3:23 pm

It is revised and updated every year and these are the pubs in Hastings, Bexhill and rural Rother which made the grade.

They include four micro-pubs, community pubs and some other real gems.

1.

The Salehurst Halt, near Robertsbridge, is an idyllic rural pub run by the local community. It has a good range of well-kept ales. SUS-220121-105237001

2.

The Queens Head at Icklesham has been a regular entry in the Good Beer Guide for decades. People can enjoy a fine range of alles while sitting in a garden overlooking the Brede Valley SUS-220121-105227001

3.

The Jolly Fisherman, opposite The Stade, in Hastings Old Town, is the first micro pub in Hastings and a must visit for beer lovers, offering British beers and ciders as well as a huge selection of rare beers from around the world. It holds occasional beer festivals SUS-220121-105217001

4.

The Horse and Cart in Peasmarsh has a good selection of beers to sample. SUS-220121-105207001

