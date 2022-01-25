This charming four bedroomed cottage in Hastings is one of the most viewed local properties on Zoopla

mid terraced cottage, in a secluded position set back from the road. The property has been refurbished through out and offers good sized accommodation including four bedrooms, two reception rooms, modern kitchen and bathroom, good size front garden and private enclosed rear patio garden.

The property additionally offers planning permission for a small rear extension and is chain free. It is surrounded by the shops and amenities of Ore Village, including a Tesco, Aldi and Co-op and is close to two primary schools.

It is on the market with Hastings estate agents Fox and Son.

