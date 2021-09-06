This is how many homes a developer wants to build on a St Leonards school site and what it plans to do ‘to bring residents closer to nature’

Developer Bellway has submitted plans for a new development of 210 homes on the former site of The Grove School, part of the St Leonards Academy, in St Leonards.

A mix of houses and apartments would be built on the land off Darwell Close if the proposals are approved by Hastings Borough Council.

Bellway wants to build a mix of one to four-bedroom homes on the 23-acre site.

The proposed site layout at Bellways development in St Leonards

Some 158 would be for private sale with 52 ‘affordable’ properties for rent or shared ownership.

The full range of homes would include one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Bellway’s reserved matters planning application follows the granting of outline planning permission by the council in 2018.

Dan Merriman, Land Director at Bellway Kent, said: “If approved by Hastings Borough Council, this development will create a new neighbourhood of high-quality homes in St Leonards.

“The mix of houses that we plan to build here have been designed to offer a wide range of options to buyers at different stages of the property ladder, while the selection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses will provide much-needed affordable homes for local people.

“We are looking forward to working with the local authority to bring the former site of the Grove School back into use.

“This will be a distinctive development with lots of green open spaces, walking and cycle routes helping to bring residents closer to nature.

“The proximity of Dogkennel Wood will no doubt appeal to many local homebuyers, and we will be providing a 15-metre buffer as part of the development to protect this much-cherished ancient woodland.

“Because of the pandemic and the resultant restrictions people have redefined their criteria when it comes to choosing what house to buy and where to live.

“Easy access to green spaces and outdoor activities are high up on the list of many homebuyers’ priorities and this development will certainly provide that.”