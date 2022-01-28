St Leonards seafront flat. The ground floor flat has views of the promendade, beach and sea. SUS-220128-113750001

This is what a two bedroomed flat on Hastings seafront will cost you

A two-bedroomed seafront flat near Warrior Square, St Leonards is on the market with an asking price of £250,000.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:10 pm

The property, at Eversfield Place, is a two double-bedroomed ground floor flat offering unobstructed sea views. It has a bright lounge with tall ceilings and a large bay window.

It also has a well equipped kitchen with a range of appliances. Bedroom 1 has some built in storage and is set to the rear of the property overlooking a ground floor courtyard. Bedroom 2 is also a double room with a wooden floor.

The property also has a bathroom with a low level white suite,

It is on the market with Polecat Properties.

1.

St Leonards seafront flat. The bright lounge. SUS-220128-113810001

2.

St Leonards seafront flat. The spacious kitchen has appliances and fitted cupboards. SUS-220128-113820001

3.

St Leonards seafront flat. The second bedroom. SUS-220128-113840001

4.

St Leonards seafront flat. The bathroom has a white low level suite with a shower above the bath. SUS-220128-113850001

HastingsSt Leonards
