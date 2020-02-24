This is what is on the menu at new vegan restaurant and bar in Hastings Old Town

Here are a few of the highlights that people can expect to sample at new vegan restaurant and bar The Hempist when it opens its doors in Hastings Old Town in March.

The Hempist will be opening on the seafront at 3 Marine Parade close to the Albion pub.

It is being opened by well regarded reggae DJ and One Love Festival promoter Dan Wiltshire, who has been spinning reggae vinyl for over two decades.

A key feature of the restaurant is that items include hemp seed, which is not only regarded as a high protein superfood, but is also a sustainable crop which does not harm the environment.

Burgers made from a hemp and seitan patty will come with fresh vegetables and home-made sauces, while the aptly named ‘Belly Buster’ features double-cooked chips loaded with hemp and seitan meat, vegan hotdog and all the trimmings.

Not surprisingly, as well as the classic hotdogs and burgers, vegan Jamaican cuisine features on the menu, including traditional Jamaican patties and a Jerk Bean Pattie. The Jamaican patties feature a spicy filling, with tropical herbs and spices, in a golden vegan flaky pastry crust.

Hemp seeds are the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa, the same species as cannabis (marijuana) but a different variety, not containing.

THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Hemp seeds are exceptionally nutritious and rich in healthy fats, protein and various minerals, including a great source of vitamin E and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron and zinc.

The drinks menu includes Jamaican classic lager Red Stripe as well as vegan and organic wines, hemp leaf tea, Jamaican cocktails and a hemp and hop mead. The Hempist also offers coffee and a selection of healthy soft drinks.

The Hempist will also be running a ‘meal deal’ where people can buy a pint of Red Stripe and get a Hemp Classic Patty for £6.

