This is when Bexhill Museum will feature in new TV series with Eddie Izzard

The attraction’s Winter Wartime Model Railway will be featured in the series Hornby - A Model World, which is being aired on the Yesterday channel.

The model railway is the brainchild of actor and comedian Eddie Izzard, who is Bexhill Museum’s patron.

It depicts Bexhill in December 1940.

Eddie’s father, John, was evacuated from the town in 1940 but returned in December that year, aged 12, and always remembered the unusually heavy snowfall.

Eddie has come up with ideas for the layout, which has been put together by museum volunteers working when the museum is closed to the public.

The project has taken three years to complete.

The 10-part series follows how the Hornby company, based in Margate, research, make and market their models.

Each episode also includes a segment on other models and modelmakers, which is where Bexhill comes in.

Bexhill Museum is scheduled to be in episode two to be shown on Monday (October 18) at 9pm and repeated on Thursday (October 21) at 8pm.

The modellers, led by project manager Ken Bywater, are filmed working on the layout.

Filming started a year ago during a break in the Covid lockdown.

Eddie is filmed later putting the final ‘snow’ on the model seafront.

The model is in the Bexhill in World War II Gallery, one of four galleries in the museum.

Visitors are given a presentation by one of the museum’s volunteers, which highlights the stories behind the layout.

Eddie’s childhood train set is also on display in the Motoring and Transport Gallery.

There is also a Costume and Social History Gallery and a gallery highlighting natural history.

Eddie’s latest film, Six Minutes to Midnight, is featured in a special exhibition.

The film is set in a Nazi school for girls, which actually existed in Bexhill in the 1930s.

1. Modeller Steve Chatfield is filmed making some fine adjustments SUS-211015-132113001 Photo Sales

2. Producer Nathan Budd goes for a bird's eye view of the seafront SUS-211015-132103001 Photo Sales

3. Producer Nathan Budd sets up a shot of the layout SUS-211015-132052001 Photo Sales

4. The Metropole Hotel was bombed in 1940 SUS-211015-132155001 Photo Sales