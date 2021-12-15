This is when children can enjoy free festive face painting at Priory Meadow in Hastings

Priory Meadow shopping centre has a number of festive-themed activities taking place this weekend and in the run-up to Christmas.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 3:09 pm

There will be a charity gift-wrapping station in the main mall outside M&S between 11am and 4pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th December. With a suggested minimum £2 per gift donation, funds will be going to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice on the Saturday, and Hastings Foodbank on the Sunday. Raising vital funds for Priory Meadow’s charity partners.

You will also find a professional brass band roaming the shopping centre on Saturday December 18, playing festive tunes and getting shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

As the big day draws closer, there is free face painting in the mall between 11am and 2pm on Thursday December 23. Choose from an array of festive designs by the talented Fantasy Face Painting.

Hastings town centre's Christmas decorations. 20/11/21. Priory Meadow. SUS-211121-091440001

See also: Christmas on the Coast event cancelled due to concerns over Covid