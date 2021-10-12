This is when work to demolish St Leonards Battle Road Arches will end

Hastings Borough Council apologised for the delays to work to have the Battle Road arches demolished.

On May 18 last year, the authority obtained a court order, under Section 77 of the Building Act 1984, requiring the owners of 2-12 Battle Road to remove the danger posed by the structure either by repairing or demolishing it, within 16 weeks, the council said.

The council said at the time that it became aware of structural problems at 2-12 Battle Road when a councillor highlighted their concerns to the planning enforcement and building control teams.

As a result, the council investigated and put in place monitoring.

As soon as the monitoring started to show signs that the condition of the structure was worsening, the council said it began formal enforcement action against the owners because of their ‘failure to take action’.

On May 15 last year, East Sussex County Council’s Highways team shut the public footbath running under the structure, in the interest of public safety.

Earlier this year in March, Battle Road was shut for six days so temporary concrete protection blocks could be installed as part of the demolition works.

The steps from Battle Road up to the rear of the properties on Silverlands Road were also be permanently closed.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “We share residents’ concerns about the delays to works at Battle Road arches, we are sorry about the impact that this may be having. We know this has caused concern and inconvenience.

“The project has been delayed due to several factors, including the discovery of historical encroachment of the rear garden boundaries of properties along Silverlands Road onto the roof terrace.

“The work and additional costs were discussed by the council’s cabinet on October 4 before a full council discussion takes place on Wednesday, October 13.

“If the additional work and budget is approved by council, the demolition contractor will be working to secure these gardens before demolition can begin.

“Work is expected to be completed by Spring 2022, with the Battle Road northbound closure remaining in place for safety reasons until then.

“We will be working with East Sussex County Council highways to look at any alternative traffic management for the diversion.”

