This is when your bins will be collected in Rother this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Rother residents are being advised on how best to dispose of all their Christmas rubbish.

Changes will be made to collection days across the district between Wednesday, December 25, and Friday, January 10, before returning to residents’ normal collection days from Monday, January 13.

The revised bin collections in Rother between Christmas and New Year. Picture: Rother District Council

As in previous years, garden waste bins will not be collected between Wednesday, December 25 and Tuesday, January 7.

This year, residents will not receive a collections calendar in the post. Instead full details of Christmas waste and recycling collections are available on the council’s website, which includes downloadable and printable calendars.

Malcolm Johnston, executive director at Rother District Council said: “Our website contains all the information you need to make the most of the Christmas collections, including details of what you can do with your Christmas cards, wrapping paper and real trees.

“This year we will not be sending out printed calendars to households, a move that will save £16,000 in postage costs alone.”

As well as the usual items for recycling, households can recycle all of their wrapping paper and Christmas cards that do not contain foil or glitter.

Residents are being encouraged to recycle as much of their waste as possible over the festive period, and will be able to leave any recycling that does not fit in their recycling bin in plastic bags next to their recycling bin to be collected.

Excess recycling can also be taken to residents’ local ‘bring site’, a list of which can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/RecyclePoint

For residents with garden waste bins, real Christmas trees can be cut up and placed inside for collection. Those without a brown bin can recycle their real trees at their local Household Waste Recycling Site.

Missed bin collections can be reported as normal during the Christmas period by going online at www.rother.gov.uk/missedbins by no later than 5pm the following working day.