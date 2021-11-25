This is where children can meet Santa in Bexhill

Bexhill Lions Father Christmas SUS-211125-100645001

The opportunity is being provided by Bexhill Lions Clubs who are also involved in organising lots of other festive events before the big day.

During December, Santa and his sleigh can be found at a number of locations across Bexhill between 5pm and 7pm: Saturday December 1 at the New Inn, Sidley; Tuesday December 7 at the Wheatsheaf at Little Common; Tuesday December 14 at Bexhill Sailing Club; Saturday December 18 at Pebsham Community Centre and Tuesday December 21 at Sivyers Antiques and Auction House in Terminus Road.

Santa’s Grotto is also returning back at Wetherspoons’ Playhouse, in Western Road, Bexhill, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 4, 11 and 18 December.

The hampers, for the ever popular “Christmas Hamper Luck Draw” can be found in a range of supporting businesses; The Bull Inn, Hair Pro UK, Cavells, The Albatross Club, Traffers, Shaun Piper Butchers, Bexhill Rowing Club, and Highwoods Golf Club. For just £1 you have the chance to win the Christmas hamper at each location. Lions June Hough and Val Mewett expressed their thanks to all the businesses involved for their support.

Tesco has kindly given permission for the Club to collect in-store on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The Lions will have a stand at the Light Up Bexhill event on the December 3 offering some warming mulled wine. In addition they will be at the Laser show at the De La Warr Pavilion on December 8 and 9, where the lions will be selling glow-sticks for the children.

Head of Fundraising, Di Ryan commented: “The Bexhill Lions are looking forward to a fun packed and busy Christmas, our amazing Lions are all volunteers and all the funds raised go back into supporting the local community.

“This year the Lions are again working with the “Heart of Sidley” team to provide gifts from Santa and to support the “Sidley Switch On” parade and children’s activities on Thursday November 25.

“Members will be offering their help at the Dementia Awareness event at St Mark’s Hall on Friday December 3.

“The Club is delighted to again provide sponsorship for the Bexhill Schools’ Christmas Concerts and provide stewards for the two concerts on Thursday December 2 at the De la Warr Pavilion.

Lion President Richard Winrow said “ The run up to Christmas is a busy time for the Club, with a great range of FUNdraising and Community activities. The money raised allows us to support so many worthy causes and individuals in our local community and we really enjoy our hands on involvement with the schools and Heart of Sidley.

If you would like to know more about Bexhill Lions Club and how you can get involved please visit www.bexhill-lions.org or call Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591.